Man missing after leaving Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man believed to have a cognitive disorder has gone missing in Winston-Salem.

Police say 40-year-old Rodney T. Billie was last seen at 7:15 p.m. Thursday when he walked away from Forsyth Medical Center in an unknown direction.

He was wearing a navy shirt, khaki pants, camouflage jacket and glasses. He was carry a green/gray backpack.

Billie is described as a black man standing 5-foot-9 and weighing about 130 pounds. He has short black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, or Español at (336) 728-3904.