Man lying in road hit, killed by truck in Graham, police say

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was killed when he was hit by a truck while reportedly lying in the road, according to Graham police.

At about 10:36 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to a crash on the 1100 block of East Harden Street.

Police say the crash involved a 2000 Ford Ranger and a pedestrian.

The Ranger was driving northwest on East Harden Street, and officers say 45-year-old John Franklin Burch was lying in the middle of the road in dark clothing.

The driver of the truck wasn’t able to immediately see Burch in the road and, once he saw the person, tried to veer away but could not avoid hitting him.

Burch died at the scene.

A witness confirmed to officers that Burch was in the road before the crash.

Officer suspect that Burch may have been using alcohol which may have been a contributing factor.

No charges are expected to be filed.