Man killed, woman injured in shooting near Elon University

ELON, N.C. — A shooting less than a mile from Elon University left a man dead and a woman hurt, according to Elon police.

At about 9:07 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting on Pinedale Drive, less than a mile away from Elon University’s Station at Mill Point.

At the scene, officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was alert and conscious as she was taken to a hospital.

The man was unconscious and had a faint pulse. He died on the way to a hospital.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

In a notice to the campus community, Elon University said the victims are not believed to be Elon University students.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elon Police Department at (336) 584-1301 or Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.