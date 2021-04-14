Man killed, woman injured in crash on South Union Grove Road in Lexington

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is dead after a vehicle ran off the road and crashed in Lexington, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 4:59 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to the crash on South Union Grove Road.

Highway Patrol reports that a vehicle drove into a left-hand curve, went off the road to the right and hit a tree. The vehicle then caught fire.

The driver, 45-year-old Adrian Craven, of Lexington, died.

The passenger, 48-year-old Jennifer Craven, of Lexington, was injured.

Troopers say speed was a factor.