Man dead, woman hurt after pickup truck crashes into tractor plow on Old 60 in Wilkes County

North Carolina Highway Patrol (WGHP file photo)

WILKESBORO, N.C. — A man is dead and a woman was hurt when a pickup truck crashed into the plow of a tractor on Old 60 in Wilkes County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, troopers responded to a crash on Old 60, near Hollands Woods Road.

Troopers say a John Deere 8000 Series farm tractor with a plow attachment on the back was heading east on Old 60. The plow crossed over the centerline.

A 1997 Chevrolet S-10 heading west on the road hit the plow attachment.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 70-year-old Johnny Wayne Cleary, of Wilkesboro, died at the scene.

The passenger, 63-year-old Claudia Whittington Cleary, was injured and taken to a hospital.

Highway Patrol is consulting with the Wilkes County District Attorney’s Office to determine whether or not charges should be filed.

