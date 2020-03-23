Man killed in Winston-Salem shooting identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A man who died after a shooting on Saturday has been identified, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Police responded to a reported shooting at 5906 University Parkway.

At the scene, officers found 24-year-old Jonathan Rene Rodriquez unresponsive in the parking lot and performed lifesaving efforts. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Rodriquez was shot.

This incident appears to be isolated. No other injuries were reported to police.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No word on any suspects.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.