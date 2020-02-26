Man killed in US 64 crash in Davidson County identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — The man killed Tuesday night in a Davidson County crash has been identified.

At about 6:53 p.m., troopers responded to the crash on U.S. 64 at the Interstate 85 interchange.

Troopers say a tractor-trailer was heading south on Interstate 85 when it exited onto the U.S. 64 ramp.

The tractor-trailer tried to cross over onto U.S. 64 westbound and failed to yield for a Ford truck heading west, according to troopers. That's when the tractor-trailer and truck crashed.

Jeffrey Keith Shaw, 54, was killed. No other injuries were reported.

Highway Patrol is working with the district attorney's office to file charges against the driver of the tractor-trailer.