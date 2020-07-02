Man killed in Spring Garden Street shooting in Greensboro identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The person killed in a shooting on Spring Garden Street in Greensboro has been identified, according to a news release.

The deceased victim has been identified as Nathaniel Pace II, 32 of Greensboro.

A second victim, also male, is reportedly in stable but critical condition.

At about 1:15 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a shooting at Mother Tuckers Eatery.

At the scene, police found two people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers believe the shooting was targeted and that there is no hazard to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.

The investigation is ongoing.