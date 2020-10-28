Man killed in shooting on Woodland Avenue in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting on Woodland Avenue in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 12:31 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting on the 2300 block of Woodland Avenue.

At the scene, officers found 58-year-old Billy Joe Glenn lying on the sidewalk in front of a home unconscious. Police say he had an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.

Glenn was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say it appears to be an isolated incident, but no other details were released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.

