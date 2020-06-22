Man killed in shooting on Rockford Drive in Trinity

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man is dead after he was shot on Rockford Drive in Trinity, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5 p.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting on Rockford Drive in Trinity.

At the scene, deputies found 28-year-old John Vincent Butler, of Trinity, in the road suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office says deputies responded to a suspicious person report in the same area earlier that day. There, they found Butler who had been assaulted and shot at. He turned down medical treatment and was reportedly uncooperative.

Detectives are working to locate more witnesses and people of interest.

The sheriff’s office is looking for the people who were in a blue Dodge Charger seen leaving the area at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911, Detective Sergeant Turner of the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 318-6778 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 672-7463 to remain anonymous.