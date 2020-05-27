Man killed in shooting on Park Circle in Winston-Salem identified

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police have identified the man killed in a shooting on Park Circle in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 6:32 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of Park Circle at Peters Creek Parkway and First Street. Several people had reported shots fired.

At the scene, they found 27-year-old Kelvin Juan Bonner lying dead in the street. He had suffered a gunshot wound.

Police believe the man was targeted after an encounter on the street in front of his home.

No word on any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.