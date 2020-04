GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 23-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in Greensboro.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. in the 500 block of Mystic Drive.

The man killed was identified as Aisjon Teasley.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.