GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting on Glendale Drive in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 1:30 a.m. Friday, officers responded to a shooting on the 100 block of Glendale Drive.

At the scene, police found a man who had been shot. Police are calling it a homicide.

Officers say the victim was an “unidentified African-American male.”

Detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.