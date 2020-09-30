Man killed in shooting on Foster Street in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was killed in a shooting on Foster Street in Burlington, according to police.

At about 5:08 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a shooting on the 300 block of Foster Street.

At the scene, officers found 28-year-old Marcus Gerard Mosley lying in the road with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Mosley was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Burlington Police Department asks anyone with information to call (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.