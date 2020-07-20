Man killed in shooting on East 15th Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead after a shooting on East 15th Street in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 9:55 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting on the 1100 block of East 15th Street.

At the scene, officers found 21-year-old Rohaun Rutherford suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Rutherford was taken to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.