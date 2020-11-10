Man killed in shooting on Curtis Street in Greensboro, report reveals

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro police report revealed that a Monday night shooting was fatal.
Officers were called to the 1200 block of Curtis Street at 8:26 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
Officers found a victim with a gunshot wound.
The police report reveals that the victim, 56-year-old Michael Renard Melvin, was killed. The case is under investigation as a homicide.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
