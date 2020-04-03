Man killed in shooting on Creek Ridge Road in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A shooting investigation turned into a homicide investigation overnight after the victim died, according to Greensboro police.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Creek Ridge Road around 7 p.m. Thursday evening.

At the scene, officers found 28-year-old Zane Anthony Crosson suffering from gunshot trauma outside of a vehicle parked in a residential driveway.

Crosson was taken to the hospital by EMS where he later died.

Police say an unknown suspect vehicle left the area after the shooting but they have no suspect leads at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.