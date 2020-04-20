High Point man killed in shooting at Thomasville birthday party, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is dead after a shoot at a birthday party in Thomasville, according to Thomasville police.

At about 11:48 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a shooting on the 600 block of Middle Avenue.

Police found a large group of people at the home.

Inside, they found 29-year-old Bradley Stephens, of High Point, suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Officers believe Stephens was attending the birthday party when an altercation erupted, leading to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thomasville Police at (336) 475-7755 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 476-8477.