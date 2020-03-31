Man killed in rollover crash at Burlington intersection

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A 24-year-old is dead after a rollover crash in Burlington, according to police.

At about 9:15 p.m. Monday, police responded to a crash at the intersection of North Church Street and South Sellars Mill Road.

Officers believe 24-year-old Juan Martin Basurto was driving north on South Sellars Mill Road when he crossed left over all travel lanes and overturned.

Basurto died at the scene. He was the only person in the vehicle.

Police are working to determine why Basurto drove off the road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.