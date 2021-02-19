Man killed in Randolph County house fire identified; space heater sparked flame, investigators say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The victim has been identified after a fatal fire severely damaged home in Randolph County on Thursday afternoon, according to Randolph County Emergency Services Deputy Director Jared Byrd.

Deputies, fire crews and EMS responded to the fire at a home in the 7000 block of Canaan Church Road, northeast of Denton.

When they arrived, they found the home “heavily involved with fire,” according to a news release.

While trying to put out the fire, crews found 29-year-old Jonathan Hogue in the living room area of the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Once the fire was extinguished, investigators were able to go into the home.

They believe the fire was an accident caused by an electric space heater.