Man killed in hit-and-run, Burlington police looking for suspect vehicle

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Burlington on Saturday, and police are looking for the suspect vehicle, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Around 7:04 p.m., officers responded to the 2400 block of North Church Street/US 70 when they were told about a hit-and-run investigation involving a pedestrian.

The victim was identified as Jose Antonio Gomez-Morales, 53, of Burlington.

Gomez-Morales was declared deceased on-scene.

The suspect vehicle is possibly a dark color sedan with heavy front end damage.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Burlington Police Department is actively seeking anyone with information regarding this investigation. They ask you to call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips or www.p3tips.com. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.

