Man killed in Elon shooting identified; police searching for suspect

ELON, N.C. -- A suspect has been identified and police have released the name of a man killed in a Wednesday shooting.

Barry Eugene Campbell is wanted in connection with the shooting.

At 9:07 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to a shooting on Pinedale Drive, less than a mile away from Elon University's Station at Mill Point.

At the scene, officers found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The woman was alert and conscious as she was taken to a hospital.

The man, identified as 22-year-old Nickolas Marquis Johnson, was unconscious and had a faint pulse. He died on the way to a hospital.

Elon police have a warrant for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury against Campbell for the assault on the woman.

Warrants for the death of Johnson are forthcoming against Campbell, according to Elon police.

Anyone with information on Campbell's whereabouts is asked to call Elon police at (336) 584-1301.