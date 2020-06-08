Man killed in Eden hit-and-run; suspect wanted

EDEN, NC. — A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Eden, and police are searching for the suspect, according to Eden police.

On Sunday, police responded to the area of Hundley Street and Maryland Avenue.

Police say Michael Workman, of Eden, was riding a bike when he was hit by a vehicle.

Officers found Workman lying in the road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect drove east on Maryland Avenue, leaving the scene.

Detectives identified Joseph Lee Fluellen, 27, of Eden, as a suspect. Fluellen has been charged with felony hit and run.

Detectives are asking for help in the search for Joseph Fluellen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Andrew Kenyi or Sgt. Brian Disher at the Eden Police Department at 336-623-9755 (24hr) or 336-623-9240 (Office). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683