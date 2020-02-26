Man killed in deputy-involved shooting in Guilford County identified

Portions of Penny Road and Greensboro Road are blocked

JAMESTOWN, N.C. — The man who was killed in a deputy-involved shooting in Guilford County Sunday has been identified by the State Bureau of Investigation.

SBI reports the deputy shot and killed 83-year-old Boyce Melvin Thayer.

The deputy went to a home around 5:08 p.m. on Penny Road in Jamestown, knocked on the door and identified himself as a deputy with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office, according to the sheriff's office.

Thayer was armed with a gun when the deputy encountered him, according to SBI.

The deputy then shot Thayer, who died at the scene.

The deputy was not injured

Around six officers in total responded to the scene.

Multiple law enforcement agencies were on the scene.

Portions of the area were blocked off as authorities gathered information.

The investigation is ongoing.

