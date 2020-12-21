Man killed in Davidson County house fire identified

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The man who died in a Davidson County house fire on Friday has been identified, according to Davidson County fire officials.
Firefighters got a call at 12:35 p.m. reporting a fire on Albeck Drive in Thomasville.
The victim has been identified as 75-year-old Robert Floyd.
Firefighters believe improperly discarded smoking materials were the cause of the fire.
Floyd was the only person in the house.
