Man killed in Davidson County house fire identified

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The man who died in a Davidson County house fire on Friday has been identified, according to Davidson County fire officials.

Firefighters got a call at 12:35 p.m. reporting a fire on Albeck Drive in Thomasville.

The victim has been identified as 75-year-old Robert Floyd.

Firefighters believe improperly discarded smoking materials were the cause of the fire.

Floyd was the only person in the house.

