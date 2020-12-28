Man killed in crash with tractor-trailer after driving wrong way on NC 49 in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A driver who was going the wrong way on N.C. 49 in Randolph County died after crashing head-on with a tractor-trailer, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 10:37 p.m. on Dec. 17, troopers responded to a crash on N.C. 49 near Old N.C. 49 in Randolph County.

Troopers say 33-year-old Steven Joseph Ferree, of Ramseur, was driving north in the southbound lanes at the wheel of a 2000 Volkswagen passenger car.

At the same time, a 2020 Freightliner tractor-trailer, driven by a Greensboro man, was heading south.

The vehicles collided head-on. The Volkswagen went off the road into the median, and the tractor-trailer ran off the road to the right, into a ditch.

Ferree died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

No charges have been announced.