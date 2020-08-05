Man killed in crash on Stony Ridge Road in Surry County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
North Carolina Highway Patrol (WGHP file photo)

North Carolina Highway Patrol (WGHP file photo)

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a wreck on Stony Ridge Road in Surry County, according to Highway Patrol.

At about 9:27 p.m. Tuesday, troopers responded to a crash on Stony Ridge Road.

Troopers say a Toyota pickup truck heading southeast ran off the road to the left at a curve and went down an embankment. The truck overturned, and the driver, who was the only person in the truck, was thrown out.

Michael Barber, 46, of Pinnacle, died at the scene.

No word on what caused the truck to drive off the road.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter