Man killed in crash on McConnell Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was killed in a crash in Greensboro early Thursday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Greensboro police were called to the scene of the crash on McConnell Road near Beaumont Avenue at 12:55 a.m.

Gary Gibson Jr., 41, of Greensboro, was driving a 2007 Toyota Camry west on McConnell Road and ran off the road to the right.

The car crashed into several objects before stopping.

Gibson died as a result of injuries sustained in this crash, the release said.

It is unclear what caused Gibson to run off the road.

The Greensboro Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting this ongoing investigation.