Man killed in crash on East Market Street; woman charged with driving while impaired

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead and a woman has been charged with driving while impaired, according to Greensboro police.

At about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a crash on East Market Street.

Officers say 31-year-old Ogden Buck Jr., of Greensboro, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Impala east when he ran a red light and entered the intersection at North Church Street.

The Impala crashed into a 2015 Hyundai Accent hatchback, driven by Charisse Brown, 28, of Greensboro.

Buck was taken to a hospital. He died from his injuries on Wednesday.

Police say that Brown was impaired. She was charged with driving while impaired.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.