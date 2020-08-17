Man killed in crash involving ATV, vehicle in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was killed in a crash involving an ATV and a vehicle in Winston-Salem, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The crash happened on Aug. 2 around 9 p.m.

Police said an ATV driven by 30-year-old Decorace Ryan Hopkins, of Winston-Salem, was headed north on North Liberty Street, driving in a careless and reckless manner and speeding.

A 2009 Kia was headed south on North Liberty Street and turning onto 25th Street.

While the Kia was making the turn, the ATV hit the side of the vehicle and Hopkins was thrown from the ATV.

The driver of the Kia and two juvenile passengers were taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

Hopkins was taken to a hospital and died from his injuries on Sunday.

This marks the 15th traffic-related fatality for 2020 in Winston-Salem, compared to 11 during the same time in 2019.