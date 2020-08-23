Man killed in altercation at northeast Charlotte apartment complex

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was killed on Saturday in northeast Charlotte and CMPD is investigating his death as a homicide.

Officers responded to calls regarding a victim with life-threatening injuries around 4 p.m. on Saturday near 10200 Pintail Place in northeast Charlotte. Billy McKay Jr., 35, was found suffering from trauma and was transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation showed both the victim and suspect knew each other and CMPD says the suspect has not yet been located. Officials say an altercation occurred between the two individuals in a common area of an apartment complex.

The DA’s office, victim services, CFD, Medic, and CMPD were among the divisions who responded to the scene.

This remains an active investigation.