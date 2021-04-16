Man killed, another hurt in drive-by shooting on Piedmont Circle in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead and another was hurt during a drive-by shooting on Piedmont Circle in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 9:09 p.m. Thursday, police responded to a shooting on the 2800 block of Piedmont Circle.

At the scene, officers found 32-year-old Nashawn Daniel Sanders and 24-year-old Tyquan Jimane Watson suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS responded and brought both victims to a hospital.

Sanders died at the hospital. Watson was treated and released.

Investigators believe Sanders and Watson were with a group of people on the 2800 block of Piedmont Circle when a vehicle drove past. Someone in the vehicle opened fire at the group.

Police say they have no information that anyone other than Sanders and Watson were hit by the gunfire. Witnesses and other potential victims left the scene before police arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800 or en Español at (336) 728-3904.