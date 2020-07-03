Man killed after being shot and run over by car; juvenile girl charged with murder

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A juvenile girl has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a 59-year-old man in southwest Austin in the early hours of June 20, according to the Austin Police Department.

Around 4:33 a.m. on June 20, APD responded to a call of gun shots in the 3800 block of Alexandria Drive near Brodie Lane. Once on the scene, authorities found David Dunn with significant trauma and a gunshot wound. Dunn died at the scene around 5 a.m.

APD reports Dunn collapsed on the street after being shot. Then, the juvenile girl got into Dunn’s vehicle, announced her intention to run him over and then deliberately did so.

Detectives and crime scene specialists were able to recover video from the scene that includes “extensive footage of the event” and identify most of the people involved, police say.

Homicide was determined as the manner of death by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s office. The cause of the man’s death was a gunshot wound with a contributing factor of blunt trauma from being run over by the vehicle, APD says.

Originally charged with aggravated assault, the girl’s charges have been upgraded after the official ruling from the medical examiner’s office. The girl is currently being held in the Gardner Betts Juvenille Center.

Investigators are continuing to look for others who may have been involved or were on scene and witnessed the incident. Detectives are asking anyone with video or information about this incident to call APD Homicide at 512-974-TIPS (8477), Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS (8477) or email APD Homicide at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov. You may remain anonymous.