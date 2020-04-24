Man killed, 3 teenagers shot in Asheboro, police say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — One person is dead after four people were shot in Asheboro, according to police.

At about 1:13 a.m. Friday, Asheboro police responded to a report of shots fired on the 200 block of Coleridge Road.

While officers were on the way to the scene, they learned that a victim was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.

Officers say 22-year-old Detavius Quatae Bruton, of Mount Gilead, was killed.

The other three victims — Asheboro 18-year-olds Azion Tremaine Fair and Jemen Davone Ports and a 15-year-old from Montgomery County — suffered gunshot wounds. No word on their condition.

Asheboro police believe other people were in the area during the shooting and are working to identify witnesses.

Investigators have not determined a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call (336) 626-1300 ext.316 or ext. 317.