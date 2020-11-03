Man killed, 3 injured in shooting on Glenn Hi Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is dead and three others were hurt in a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 12:42 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting with multiple victims on the 3900 block of Glenn Hi Road.

At the scene, officers found 40-year-old Keith Charles Myers lying outside a home, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He died at the scene.

Officers found three other victims. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police identified the victims as 19-year-old MacKenzie Ethan Beam, 59-year-old Kevin Damon McGee and 46-year-old Marcus Ashley Beam.

Bryan Eugene Quick was identified as a suspect shortly after the shooting. He was arrested and charged with murder.

He received no bond.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.

