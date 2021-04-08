Man killed, 2 seriously injured in crash on West Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man is dead and two others are seriously injured after a crash on West Gate City Boulevard, according to police.

At about 12:43 a.m. Thursday, police say 22-year-old Djimon Kobe Faulkner, of Clarkton, was driving a Kia Forte west on West Gate City Boulevard.

At the same time, 20-year-old Jailen Christopher Oakes, of Raeford, was driving a Chrysler Sebring east on Gate City Boulevard with 20-year-old Salah Aunyea Lucas, of Southern Pines.

Police say the Forte drove through the center turn lane, crossing left of center, where it hit the Sebring head-on.

Faulkner died at the scene.

Oakes and Lucas both suffered serious injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.