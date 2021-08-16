Man intentionally rams car in domestic situation, shoots at, evades police until he crashes, taken into custody

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police say a Fries man is facing several charges stemming from a series of incidents in Grayson County and Carroll County Friday night.

The incidents began shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13 at a convenience store in the 1900 block of Ivanhoe Road in Fries.

The investigating trooper says that 29-year-old Brandon A. Goad was intentionally running his vehicle into another vehicle — which had a woman and two young children inside — in the parking lot in connection with an earlier domestic situation.

There were no injuries in that incident. However, before State Police could arrive, Goad reportedly fled the scene.

Troopers later received information on Goad’s new location. As they were heading to that location, Goad was said to have returned to the convenience store armed with a rifle.

After brandishing the firearm at the convenience store, he reportedly fled for a second time.

A trooper later spotted Goad in Carroll County and tried to initiate a traffic stop; however, Goad reportedly refused to stop and sped away.

Additional troopers, as well as deputies with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office, later found Goad at a home in the 9500 block of Spring Valley Road in Fries.

As he was driving away from the home, authorities say Goad shot at deputies — one of whom returned fire — and left the scene in his vehicle.

Minutes later, a citizen told troopers that a single-vehicle crash occurred in the 100 block of Providence Road in Fries. That vehicle reportedly matched Goad’s vehicle.

Troopers responded, found Goad in the roadway, and attempted to take him into custody. However, Goad refused to comply and struggled with troopers, who were ultimately able to take him into custody.

Goad was taken to Twin County Regional Hospital for treatment of injuries he sustained in the crash.

VSP says Goad is being charged with six counts of assault and battery of a family member, four counts of brandishing a firearm, two counts of child endangerment, one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run, and resisting arrest in Grayson County. He also faces one felony count of eluding police in Carroll County.

State Police is also investigating the deputy’s discharge of his firearm. No law enforcement, nor Goad, was injured in the exchange of gunfire.

Goad is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.