GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is expected to survive after he was shot on Ivey Road in Graham, according to the Graham Police Department.

At about 6:02 p.m. Monday, police said in a Twitter post that officers were investigating a shooting on the 700 block of Ivey Road.

A man was shot, and he was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

GPD is investigating a shooting in the area of 700 block of Ivey Rd. An adult male was shot and is being treated the injuries do not appear life-threatening. This is an active investigation. Call CrimeStoppers at (336) 229-7100 with information. pic.twitter.com/JT61nxu6ZY — GrahamPolice (@GrahamPolice) May 24, 2021

Officers said they were continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 229-7100.