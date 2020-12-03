Man injured in shooting on Baux Mountain Road in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the 4400 block of Baux Mountain Road.

Police said a 35-year-old man was sitting in the passenger seat of a stopped car when another car pulled up and someone started shooting.

The victim was hit in the face by gunfire and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim returned fire during the shooting. No other injuries have been reported but there was property damage to an uninvolved vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

Police said this appears to be an isolated incident and was not a random act of violence.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

