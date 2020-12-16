Man injured in shooting in Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem police file photo (WGHP)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Officers received a report at 2:15 p.m. about a shooting in the 700 block of Ferrell Court.

When officers arrived, they found a 45-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the wrist.

The victim was taken to the hospital and his injury is considered non-life-threatening.

An investigation revealed that the victim was sitting in a vehicle when another vehicle pulled up beside him and started shooting.

Police said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made.

