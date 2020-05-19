Man injured in drive-by shooting in Graham

GRAHAM, N.C. — A man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Graham on Monday evening, according to a news release from Graham police.

At 7:35 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Florence Street on a reported shooting.

The victim, a 33-year-old man, was shot by people driving by in a car while he was sitting in his vehicle.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Graham police at (336) 570-6711.