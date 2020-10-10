Suspect identified in deputy-involved shooting in Alamance County

Graham, N.C. — A man was injured in a deputy-involved shooting in Graham Friday night, according to a news release.

At about 10 p.m., Alamance County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence in southern Alamance county to serve an arrest warrant for assault on a female which occurred in Guilford county.

Contact and identification was made with the wanted suspect who refused to leave the residence, barricading himself inside. Deputies were advised that the suspect possibly had weapons in the house.

A Sheriff’s Office negotiator arrived on scene and established communication with the suspect. The suspect later exited the residence with a weapon pointed at deputies. Two deputies fired, striking the suspect. No one else on scene was injured.

Officers immediately rendered medical aid to the suspect. EMS arrived on scene and transported the suspect to a nearby hospital.

The suspect has been identified as Nicholas Aaron Collora, 33, of Burlington. He has been charged with assault on a female.

As per protocol, both deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending an SBI investigation.

Nothing further will be released until completion of the SBI investigation.