Man in Walmart gives customers hugs, tells them they now have COVID-19

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Man in Walmart gives customers hugs and tells them they now have COVID-19

Man in Walmart gives customers hugs and tells them they now have COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts are looking for a man accused of giving a Walmart shopper a “Covid hug.”

The police department in Springfield, Massachusetts said the incident happened around 7:10 p.m. at a Walmart on August 15.

The suspect, whom the victim had never seen before, took an item out of his hand and then hugged him.

“Just giving you a Covid hug. You now have Covid,” the suspect said before laughing and walking away, according to the Springfield Police Department.

The victim is a cancer survivor, the police department said.

Officers added that the suspect did the same thing to multiple customers.

The department is asking that anyone with information contact the detective bureau.

Share this story

Must-See Stories

More Must-See Stories
North Carolina Coronavirus Hotline: 1-866-462-3821

MOST POPULAR

Follow FOX8 on Twitter