Man in the Piedmont Triad says he accidentally got two stimulus checks

A man in the Piedmont Triad says he discovered an extra stimulus payment in his bank account this week.

“I noticed that I had two checks for $1,200 each, so I was kind of surprised by that. I’d heard about some guy being overpaid in the millions,” Keith Way said.

Way is one of millions of Americans depending on this stimulus money.

“I’m out of work, probably ’til August, and that $1,200 really helps,” Way said.

He’s also part of a growing number of people who say the IRS mistakenly sent additional payments to.

“No, I’m not surprised at all they rushed it all through. I figured there would be a lot of hiccups and maybe even a lot of fraud going on,” Way said.

One of those hiccups includes people receiving payments for deceased relatives and wondering if they will be required to repay that money.

Representative Mark Walker released a statement saying:

“While the IRS is working through the massive undertaking of processing these payments to families, they are using the most recent tax data on file – either for the 2018 or 2019 tax year. In some cases, family members may have passed away following those filings, some of which could have happened as early as January 1, 2019. For those who have received payments for loved ones who have died, we encourage you to keep the payment in your account until you receive further guidance from the IRS.”

The IRS says a solution to these problems is in the works.

Way still isn’t sure how he ended up with two stimulus payments and says he doesn’t want to keep what wasn’t meant for him.

“There is so many people out there that ain’t got there check yet, and probably won’t get them for a week, and I don’t want to deprive anybody of their money. I know they need it just like I do, to put food on the table and roof over their head,” Way said.

The IRS says they will share any updates on their website.