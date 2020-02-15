Man in NC cut off girlfriend’s arm with machete, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say that a man cut off his girlfriend’s arm with a machete.

Citing court documents, The Fayetteville Observer reports that a 54-year-old woman’s left arm had been severed below the elbow.

Police officers quickly performed life-saving measures.

She was airlifted to Duke Medical Center and underwent emergency surgery.

Police said that 27-year-old Ryan Alexander Tyndall was charged with attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflecting serious injury.

He was taken to Cumberland County Detention Center. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.