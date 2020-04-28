Man in hospital after shot multiple times in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 9:16 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a shoot on the 3300 block of Kirby Street.

At the scene, police found 30-year-old Dominique Oneal McKinney suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers believe McKinney was standing on the street when he was shot multiple times by an unknown shooter. The shooter then left the scene in an unknown direction.

Police say McKinney has been “uncooperative.”

He was taken to the hospital where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ask anyone with information to call the department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.