Man in hospital after drive-by shooting on East Third Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting on East Third Street, according to Winston-Salem police.

At about 12:48 a.m. Thursday, officers learned that 41-year-old Reginald D. Carpenter arrived at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

Investigators were able to determine that the shooting took place on the 900 block of East Third Street.

Police believe Carpenter was standing in the parking lot when an unknown vehicle drove by. Someone in the vehicle fired several rounds, hitting Carpenter and nearby apartment buildings.

No one else was hurt.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.