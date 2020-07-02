Man in custody after running from car during traffic stop in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is in custody after running from a car during a traffic stop, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

A car was stopped on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for running a stop sign.

While the driver was stopped, the passenger, identified as Malik Peterson, ran from the vehicle.

The sheriff’s office said Peterson had a gun and marijuana in his possession. He also had five pending charges that included breaking and entering, felony larceny and assault on a female.

Peterson was caught and taken into custody.

The driver of the vehicle received a citation for running the stop sign.