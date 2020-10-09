Man in custody after allegedly stabbing, shooting 2 people, killing 1 in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing and shooting a man and a woman, according to High Point police.

At about 10:30 p.m. Thursday, police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon on the 700 block of Paramount Street.

The caller said that a woman and a man at the home had been shot and stabbed.

At the scene, officers found a woman dead and a man who said he had been shot and stabbed by Kevin Dwayne Gannaway, who he knew.

The man was taken to a hospital with critical injuries.

Gannaway is a convicted felon and is on probation.

Officers were able to get information on Gannaway’s vehicle and possible locations. They found the suspect vehicle and Gannaway on the 400 block of Lassiter Drive.

Gannaway was taken into custody. Police have not commented on any charges.

Police have not released the names of the two victims.

Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Dan Sellers at (336) 887-7834 or Detective Randy Knight at (336) 887-7864, Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.