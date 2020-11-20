Man in critical condition after stabbing on North Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed on North Patterson Avenue in Winston-Salem, according to police.
At about 2:12 a.m. Friday, police responded to a hospital where a man was brought in with a stab wound.
Police say 31-year-old Zachery Baker was on the 1600 block of North Patterson Avenue when he was stabbed in the upper torso.
Officers went to the scene on Patterson Avenue and continued their investigation.
Police have not identified a suspect.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.
